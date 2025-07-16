American international Patrick Agyemang has joined for Derby County from Charlotte FC.

United States international striker Patrick Agyemang says he can’t wait to get going at Derby County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agyemang has joined the Rams from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC for a fee which could rise to £7.3m.

And Agyemang, who was part of the USA side which lost in the recent Gold Cup final against Mexico, felt it was a project he had to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is exciting to be here. I have been hearing good things about the club and fans and I want to be part of something special,” he added.

“This is a project I am excited to be a part of. I always wanted to take that next step and to better my career.

“Being around such passionate fans and a great group of guys is something I needed.

“I thought this was the best decision for me. I am expecting it to be very tough and hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be adjustments to be made but I am confident I can do that.

“I am going to give everything I have got and fight for the opportunities to come along.

“I am very excited to get out in front of the fans. It looks a great atmosphere when the ground is packed. It’s a nice feeling to see and enjoy.”

Agyemang scored 17 goals in 59 MLS regular-season appearances for Charlotte and becomes the most expensive signing made since David Clowes took ownership of the club when it was in administration in 2022.