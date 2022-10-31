The Silkmen, who have Robbie Savage as director of football, are leading the way in the Northern Premier League West by three points and have a game in hand but that was not enough for Whitaker to keep his job after an ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disappointing’ run of results.

The 41-year-old, who played more than 100 times for the Spireites, winning the League Two title and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, led the phoenix club to the North West Counties Premier Division title last season and despite having legendary status from his time as player, he has been let go.

The decision to sack Whitaker, who will stay at the club within the academy, was made after they lost 2-0 at home to Guiseley in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Danny Whitaker pictured in action for Chesterfield against Southend United in October 2010. Image: Getty.

Macclesfield called the decision ‘painful’ but said performances had been ‘nowhere near the standards we expect.’

“Following a disappointing set of results that have seen The Silkmen defeated in three of the last five home games, manager Danny Whitaker has been relieved of his first-team duties,” a club statement read.

“This is a statement that nobody ever wanted to write, yet our current run of form – which has included elimination from the Emirates FA Cup, Isuzu FA Trophy, and two home league defeats from three games has proved to be unacceptable.

“The squad we have assembled should unquestionably be performing better than they currently are – particularly at the Leasing.com Stadium where recent showings have been nowhere near the standard we expect.

“We believe that it is the right time to make a change and that this is in the best interests of the football club – despite how painful it is.