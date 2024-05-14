Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New signing Paddy Madden was not shy in revealing his goals target for next season.

The striker, 34, became the Spireites’ second summer addition already after joining on a free transfer from League Two champions Stockport County.

The forward scored 22 goals in all competitions last season and he was not afraid to say what number he is aiming for again.

"It is the same number as it is any year, 20. For me personally that would be a good season. If I can add in some assists that would be perfect. Twenty will always be my target,” he told 1866 Sport.

Paddy Madden. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Madden has played against Paul Cook’s teams across his career, including in Ireland, and he has always been impressed.

"His teams always play attractive, attacking football so that is something that will suit me down to the ground,” he said. “I have always liked watching his teams, when Paul rang me, it was something I always wanted to do so I jumped at the opportunity. He has been at some massive clubs so I am looking forward to working with him. The gaffer thinks we are going to be right up there, there is no reason why we can’t with the players we have. We will set our stall high.”

Despite Chesterfield playing a 4-2-3-1 under Cook, Town fans might get to see both Madden and Will Grigg in the starting line-up next season, with Madden a possible number 10 option.