Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 8
A well-deserved clean sheet - his first in two months. His superb save from Udoh at 1-0 proved vital. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
The right-back was diligent in his defensive work throughout. A late booking - his fifth of the season - means he will be suspended next week, though. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chey Dunkley 8
My man of the match. He put in the type of dominant performance that you know he can. He made 19 clearances and won 14 aerial duels. And he helped force the opener, which was given as an own goal, when he powered in Mandeville's corner. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 7
Dunkley's centre-back partner also didn't miss a beat. He made a match-high 20 clearances. Photo: Brian Eyre