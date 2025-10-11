Chesterfield beat Salford City 2-0.placeholder image
'Outstanding' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Salford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Oct 2025, 18:46 BST
Chesterfield moved up to sixth in League Two after beating Salford City 2-0.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A well-deserved clean sheet - his first in two months. His superb save from Udoh at 1-0 proved vital.

1. Zach Hemming 8

A well-deserved clean sheet - his first in two months. His superb save from Udoh at 1-0 proved vital. Photo: Tina Jenner

The right-back was diligent in his defensive work throughout. A late booking - his fifth of the season - means he will be suspended next week, though.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7

The right-back was diligent in his defensive work throughout. A late booking - his fifth of the season - means he will be suspended next week, though. Photo: Brian Eyre

My man of the match. He put in the type of dominant performance that you know he can. He made 19 clearances and won 14 aerial duels. And he helped force the opener, which was given as an own goal, when he powered in Mandeville's corner.

3. Chey Dunkley 8

My man of the match. He put in the type of dominant performance that you know he can. He made 19 clearances and won 14 aerial duels. And he helped force the opener, which was given as an own goal, when he powered in Mandeville's corner. Photo: Tina Jenner

Dunkley's centre-back partner also didn't miss a beat. He made a match-high 20 clearances.

4. Kyle McFadzean 7

Dunkley's centre-back partner also didn't miss a beat. He made a match-high 20 clearances. Photo: Brian Eyre

