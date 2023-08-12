Chesterfield recorded their second successive win by beating AFC Fylde 4-2 on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 8
He made a good save from Whitehead and, if he got fingertips on Haughton’s free-kick which hit the crossbar, then that was a worldie stop. Also spread himself brilliantly to make a big close-range block from Philliskirk at 4-1. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
An improved performance on last week. His work was clean. One cross for Dobra in the first-half was a peach. Fylde’s first goal did come down his side, though. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 8
Another one who upped his levels from last Saturday. Scored the first goal from close-range. Made one key interception and he was calm in possession, playing some smart balls down the channel to Grigg. Forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Jamie Grimes 9
Created the first goal for Williams with a headed knockdown from Banks’ cross. He was outstanding in the air in his own box too. And he cleared one off the line late on when he threw himself at the ball. It looked in but the skipper came out of nowhere to chuck himself at it. Photo: Tina Jenner