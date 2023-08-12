News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde 4-2. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde 4-2. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde 4-2. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Outstanding' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against AFC Fylde

Chesterfield recorded their second successive win by beating AFC Fylde 4-2 on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Aug 2023, 19:32 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 19:32 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He made a good save from Whitehead and, if he got fingertips on Haughton’s free-kick which hit the crossbar, then that was a worldie stop. Also spread himself brilliantly to make a big close-range block from Philliskirk at 4-1.

1. Harry Tyrer 8

He made a good save from Whitehead and, if he got fingertips on Haughton’s free-kick which hit the crossbar, then that was a worldie stop. Also spread himself brilliantly to make a big close-range block from Philliskirk at 4-1. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
An improved performance on last week. His work was clean. One cross for Dobra in the first-half was a peach. Fylde’s first goal did come down his side, though.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

An improved performance on last week. His work was clean. One cross for Dobra in the first-half was a peach. Fylde’s first goal did come down his side, though. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Another one who upped his levels from last Saturday. Scored the first goal from close-range. Made one key interception and he was calm in possession, playing some smart balls down the channel to Grigg. Forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem.

3. Tyrone Williams 8

Another one who upped his levels from last Saturday. Scored the first goal from close-range. Made one key interception and he was calm in possession, playing some smart balls down the channel to Grigg. Forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Created the first goal for Williams with a headed knockdown from Banks’ cross. He was outstanding in the air in his own box too. And he cleared one off the line late on when he threw himself at the ball. It looked in but the skipper came out of nowhere to chuck himself at it.

4. Jamie Grimes 9

Created the first goal for Williams with a headed knockdown from Banks’ cross. He was outstanding in the air in his own box too. And he cleared one off the line late on when he threw himself at the ball. It looked in but the skipper came out of nowhere to chuck himself at it. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldAFC Fylde