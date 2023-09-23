News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Chesterfield beat Wealdstone 3-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Wealdstone 3-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Wealdstone 3-2 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Outrageous' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Wealdstone

Chesterfield made it six wins on the bounce with a 3-2 victory against Wealdstone.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 19:29 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 19:30 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

The stopper did not have much chance with either of Wealdstone's two goals. His kicking was off the mark. Made a couple of decent saves late on at 3-1.

1. Harry Tyrer 6

The stopper did not have much chance with either of Wealdstone's two goals. His kicking was off the mark. Made a couple of decent saves late on at 3-1. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Recalled to the side after missing the last three games. Struck three free-kicks on targets, the first of which was heading for the top corner but it was superbly kept out by the fingertips of Ward. Showed some neat footwork at times and was steady in his defensive work. Good to see him back.

2. Jeff King 7

Recalled to the side after missing the last three games. Struck three free-kicks on targets, the first of which was heading for the top corner but it was superbly kept out by the fingertips of Ward. Showed some neat footwork at times and was steady in his defensive work. Good to see him back. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
He did some good bits and other times he was caught out of position or he got himself in a sticky spot.

3. Tyrone Williams 6

He did some good bits and other times he was caught out of position or he got himself in a sticky spot. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Mopped up at the back nicely overall. The odd stray pass but nothing too concerning.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Mopped up at the back nicely overall. The odd stray pass but nothing too concerning. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldWealdstone Chesterfield