Chesterfield made it six wins on the bounce with a 3-2 victory against Wealdstone.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
The stopper did not have much chance with either of Wealdstone's two goals. His kicking was off the mark. Made a couple of decent saves late on at 3-1. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
Recalled to the side after missing the last three games. Struck three free-kicks on targets, the first of which was heading for the top corner but it was superbly kept out by the fingertips of Ward. Showed some neat footwork at times and was steady in his defensive work. Good to see him back. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 6
He did some good bits and other times he was caught out of position or he got himself in a sticky spot. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Mopped up at the back nicely overall. The odd stray pass but nothing too concerning. Photo: Tina Jenner