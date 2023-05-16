The midfielder, 35, who is a key member of the squad and popular with the fans, is out of contract this summer.

But unlike Jack Clarke and Paul McCallum, who have announced their departures, it appears Jones will be sticking around.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Jones said: “Hard writing this. Hard to accept it wasn’t meant to be! Made memories that will last a lifetime not just for myself but for my family. Hopefully the fans know as a group we left nothing out there and can't look back with any regrets! Next season nothing will be left to chance!”

Mike Jones pictured in action at Wembley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Former Bury and Carlisle United man Jones, who will turn 36 in August, played 120 minutes at Wembley in Saturday’s play-off final defeat.

He signed a one-year deal on a free transfer last summer following a successful trial and he ended up being a regular starter after hardly playing in the first two months of the season.

