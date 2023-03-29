Take Chesterfield’s longest-serving player Laurence Maguire for example.

Up until March 3, he had only played 40 minutes of league football this season. 40 minutes in seven months. And 32 of those came on the opening day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But since being recalled to the side against Gateshead, he has played 90 minutes six times on the trot. Not only that, Town are unbeaten in those six games and have kept three clean sheets.

Laurence Maguire is Chesterfield's longest-serving player. Picture: Tina Jenner.

And as well as making a difference to the defence, he has proved to be a huge threat in the opposition box, scoring in the win at Southend United and winning a penalty against Woking after throwing his head into challenge where it was likely he would get booted in the face. He has also come close a couple more times to finding the net from corners. While opposition eyes have been on those taller than him, Maguire has attacked the ball aggressively and I wouldn’t be surprised if he pops up on the scoresheet again between now and the end of the season.

Centre-back is his natural position but it was decided he could help sure up the left side of defence a bit more and people have wondered whether his inclusion has made Jamie Grimes feel more at ease after a rocky few weeks. And perhaps Maguire’s presence has also brought out the best in Ryan Colclough, who no longer has to worry about tracking back as much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire has been politely described as a ‘stay at home’ left-back, someone who isn’t going to bomb on as much as a Brandon Horton or a Bailey Clements. But Maguire does have a lovely left foot, as proved with his assist on Saturday for Ollie Banks’ opener.

Off the field he is the ultimate professional. He has kept himself fit and by all accounts trained ever so well despite hardly playing, which must have been disheartening at times.

There were rumours of loan moves but Loz wanted to stay. His heart is with Chesterfield.

So from being out in he cold he is now in the heat battle as he tries to help the Spireites return to the Football League after five years away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad