There are still eight games remaining of the 2022/2023 season but it is time to look at who is the running for Chesterfield’s Player of the year award.
Kabongo Tshimanga took home the honours last season but he has moved on so a new winner will be crowned.
The Spireites are fighting for promotion and could secure their best-ever finish in the National League if they can clinch third.
We have picked out seven contenders for this year’s award so let’s take a look at who could be in the running...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
The goalkeeper was parachuted in after Lucas Covolan’s opening day red card and he has recorded 10 clean sheets in 29 starts. After a bit of an arm wrestle with Covolan for the number one shirt Fitzsimons has started the last 11 and he should remain in goal for the remainder of the season unless he gets injured. He has brought a calmness to the position, has adapted to the sweeper keeper role well and has improved his distribution. An outsider for the award but the 28-year-old deserves a mention. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King
The right-back has accumulated some staggering numbers with eight goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances. A lot of forwards would be jealous of those stats! He would probably have got most people’s vote at the halfway stage but the goals have dried up (not scored since January 1) in the second-half of the season and his place in the starting line-up has not always been guaranteed recently following some good performances by Ryheem Sheckleford. King’s defensive ability has been questioned at times but he is back in the side now and he has been part of a back four which has recorded two successive clean sheets. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jamie Grimes
The skipper has got his critics but the stats show he has played every minute of every game for a team sitting fourth in the table. His form probably reflects that of the team. He started the season strongly, had a rough few weeks, but is now back to his best. The introduction of Laurence Maguire at left-back appears to have helped him in recent weeks. For a man of his stature he is probably capable of getting more than the two goals he has managed so far. The centre-back desperately wants to do well and his passion and commitment can never be questioned. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Mike Jones
He didn’t start a league game until matchday number 13 but he is an unsung hero now. He probably goes unnoticed by opposition fans compared to some of Chesterfield’s flair players but the work he does is certainly appreciated by everyone else. The 35-year-old is a cool head in the middle of the park and reads the game intelligently. He breaks up play and keeps things simple. He also has a mean sliding tackle under his belt! For someone who was a winger in his younger days he can’t half sniff out danger in front of the back four. It's important he stays fit between now and the end of the season because he is a key cog in this team. Photo: Tina Jenner