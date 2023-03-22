4 . Mike Jones

He didn’t start a league game until matchday number 13 but he is an unsung hero now. He probably goes unnoticed by opposition fans compared to some of Chesterfield’s flair players but the work he does is certainly appreciated by everyone else. The 35-year-old is a cool head in the middle of the park and reads the game intelligently. He breaks up play and keeps things simple. He also has a mean sliding tackle under his belt! For someone who was a winger in his younger days he can’t half sniff out danger in front of the back four. It's important he stays fit between now and the end of the season because he is a key cog in this team. Photo: Tina Jenner