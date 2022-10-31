News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chesterfield play Gateshead on Tuesday night.

Our predicted Chesterfield line-up for Gateshead clash in National League

Chesterfield will be hoping to make it back-to-back home wins on Tuesday night against struggling Gateshead.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago

The Spireites climbed to third on Saturday after beating Boreham Wood 2-0 at the Technique Stadium.

Newly-promoted Gateshead are third bottom after just two wins so far but they held promotion contenders Solihull Moors to a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up for this one…

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK

He has four clean sheets from his eight appearances so far this season. He is in good form and it might not be easy for Lucas Covolan to get back in the side when he returns from injury.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

2. Jeff King - RB

Three goals in his last three games, including two free-kicks, and six for the season. The right-back is Chesterfield's top scorer and is playing some of his best football.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

A much-improved performance from him on Saturday.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

Like Williams, Grimes was a rock at the back and contributed massively to the clean sheet against Boreham Wood.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
GatesheadChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireitesTechnique Stadium
Next Page
Page 1 of 4