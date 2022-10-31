Our predicted Chesterfield line-up for Gateshead clash in National League
Chesterfield will be hoping to make it back-to-back home wins on Tuesday night against struggling Gateshead.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
The Spireites climbed to third on Saturday after beating Boreham Wood 2-0 at the Technique Stadium.
Newly-promoted Gateshead are third bottom after just two wins so far but they held promotion contenders Solihull Moors to a 1-1 draw at the weekend.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up for this one…
Page 1 of 4