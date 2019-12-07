Our player ratings as Chesterfield throw away lead against Bromley

Chesterfield conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 at home to Bromley at the Proact today.

Here are our player ratings from the match:

Luke Coddington 6

Did not really have much to do apart from come for a few crosses and long throws which he dealt with well.

Matt Tootle 7

A solid home debut for the right-back on loan from Notts County. Strong in the tackle, kept possession and got forward often.

Will Evans 5

A good display up until the costly foul which led to Bromley’s equaliser and then his own goal which turned out to be the winner for Bromley.

Anthony Gerrard 6

Organised the defence well and won his headers and tackles.

Haydn Hollis 6

Made a couple of important blocks and clearances. A good return to the side after missing the last three.

Jay Sheridan 6

An energetic performance up and down the left flank. Got forward at every opportunity. Better on the ball than in recent weeks.

Laurence Maguire 7

Played in a defensive midfield role and was particularly impressive in the first-half. Neat and tidy on the ball.

Curtis Weston 7

A good all-round performance. Linked-up well with Maguire and Nepomuceno in the first-half.

Gevaro Nepomuceno 7

A much-improved display. Broke forward from midfield and was a constant threat. Looked to have been denied a clear penalty at 1-1.

Mike Fondop 8

Man of the Match. Bagged his 10th goal from close range. Showed great desire and aggression throughout.

Scott Boden 7

Had a few half chances but the ball would not fall for him. Played his part in the goal for Fondop.