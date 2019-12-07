Our player ratings as Chesterfield throw away lead against Bromley

Chesterfield conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 at home to Bromley at the Proact today.
Here are our player ratings from the match:
Luke Coddington 6
Did not really have much to do apart from come for a few crosses and long throws which he dealt with well.
Matt Tootle 7
A solid home debut for the right-back on loan from Notts County. Strong in the tackle, kept possession and got forward often.
Will Evans 5
A good display up until the costly foul which led to Bromley’s equaliser and then his own goal which turned out to be the winner for Bromley.
Anthony Gerrard 6
Organised the defence well and won his headers and tackles.
Haydn Hollis 6
Made a couple of important blocks and clearances. A good return to the side after missing the last three.
Jay Sheridan 6
An energetic performance up and down the left flank. Got forward at every opportunity. Better on the ball than in recent weeks.
Laurence Maguire 7
Played in a defensive midfield role and was particularly impressive in the first-half. Neat and tidy on the ball.
Curtis Weston 7
A good all-round performance. Linked-up well with Maguire and Nepomuceno in the first-half.
Gevaro Nepomuceno 7
A much-improved display. Broke forward from midfield and was a constant threat. Looked to have been denied a clear penalty at 1-1.
Mike Fondop 8
Man of the Match. Bagged his 10th goal from close range. Showed great desire and aggression throughout.
Scott Boden 7
Had a few half chances but the ball would not fall for him. Played his part in the goal for Fondop.