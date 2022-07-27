3. 3rd - Notts County

The Magpies have a new head coach in Luke Williams, and I have been really impressed with their transfer business so far. They have lost talented pair Cal Roberts and Kyle Wootton, but they have brought in strikers Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott, who scored for fun last season for Gateshead in the division below, as well as energetic midfielder Sam Austin from Kidderminster Harriers. It will be interesting to see how the transition under the new boss works out, but I think they will have a good season and be up there again.

Photo: Chris Brunskill