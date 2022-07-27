It’s sure to be another campaign of ups and downs, twists and turns and remarkable moments.
Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe has had a go at predicting who will finish where so let’s take a look...
1. 1st - Wrexham
I think manager Phil Parkinson will have learned a lot about the National League last season and that will stand them in good stead this time around. They have kept the squad together which came very close to promotion last term and added more EFL experience in Elliot Lee, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Mark Howard. They will probably sign one or two others as well from higher up. I don't think they will walk it, but I think at this stage they are my predicted champions.
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. 2nd - Chesterfield
Paul Cook has made some very good signings, including adding some key EFL experience and some exciting players who fit his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. If Kabongo Tshimanga stays put and hits the form he showed last season, and if they can add a quality right-sided centre-back, I think they could push Wrexham all the way. They will also need to avoid the mass injuries they suffered last season.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. 3rd - Notts County
The Magpies have a new head coach in Luke Williams, and I have been really impressed with their transfer business so far. They have lost talented pair Cal Roberts and Kyle Wootton, but they have brought in strikers Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott, who scored for fun last season for Gateshead in the division below, as well as energetic midfielder Sam Austin from Kidderminster Harriers. It will be interesting to see how the transition under the new boss works out, but I think they will have a good season and be up there again.
Photo: Chris Brunskill
4. 4th - Solihull Moors
You never quite know how the previous season's play-off finalists are going to cope after going so agonisingly close. The Moors have only lost towering striker Kyle Hudlin so far and they surprised everyone by securing the signature of 17-goal forward Josh Kelly from Maidenhead United. Joe Sbarra has also signed a new contract which is vital. They could potentially be slow-starters if there's a hangover from the play-off defeat, but at the moment there's no reason why they can't have another successful season.
Photo: Nathan Stirk