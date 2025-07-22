Our League Two predictions!placeholder image
Our League Two predictions!

Our League Two predictions for 2025/2026 season - who will challenge Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons for title?

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:42 BST
The League Two season starts on August 2 and it is time to make our predictions!

Have a flick through our assessments of each team and let us what you think...

1. MK Dons 1st

Why? Manager Paul Warne has won four promotions from League One with Rotherham United and Derby County. He's a very likeable personality and I think he will get the best out of the squad he has got, which has been significantly improved with the eye-catching arrivals of Aaron Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Will Collar among others. I think Warne's style of play is perfect for League Two and with Collins having netted 20 goals in 64 appearances for Bolton in League One then they have probably got someone who will top the scoring charts, too. Photo: Cameron Smith

2. Bristol Rovers 2nd

Why? Manager Darrell Clarke is back at the club who he led to successive promotions from the National League to League One, including finishing third in League Two in 2016, and he won the League Two play-offs with Port Vale in 2022, so he knows what it takes. I think his work at Barnsley last season was under-rated and he was harshly sacked. I like their recruitment of Alfie Kilgour, Macauley Southam-Hales, Jack Sparkes and Josh McEachran. I think the Memorial Stadium will be a tough place to go this season. They were only four points away from staying up in last season so I'm going to say they will make an immediate return. Photo: Pete Norton

3. Chesterfield 3rd

Why? I predicted third for Chesterfield last season and I think they would have achieved that had they not been decimated by injuries over the Christmas period. They will have learnt a lot from their first year back at this level and I can only see them improving on their seventh-placed finish, which saw them lose to Walsall in the play-offs. Their recruitment in the likes of Ryan Stirk, Dilan Markanday and Lee Bonis is impressive and they have last summer's big-name signing Chey Dunkley back after a long-term injury. And of course they have Paul Cook, who has won this league twice before, at the helm. Photo: Morgan Harlow

4. Swindon Town 4th

Why? They enjoyed a resurgence after Ian Holloway came in, climbing from just above the relegation zone to a comfortable 12th-placed finish. Holloway seems to have brought more of a feel-good factor back to the club and there appears to be some optimism around the County Ground. They've pinched Darren Oldaker from Chesterfield, while one to watch could be prolific non-league striker Jake Tabor, 22, who has smashed in 127 goals in 90 appearances in the last two seasons. Photo: George Wood

