3 . Chesterfield - 3rd

Why? Because of four-time title-winning manager Paul Cook, who has won League Two twice, including once with the Spireites before. Their recruitment has strengthened them, particularly at the back with Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gordon. However, they will be without newbie striker Paddy Madden for a while with a calf injury which is a big shame. The Blues did most of their business in May and still do need to add more quality to certain positions but you sense they might have their eyes on targets who aren't available just yet but might be later. The club as a whole is pulling in the same direction and there is a feelgood factor and momentum from last season. The only sticking point could be that they haven't played in this league since 2018.Photo: Tina Jenner