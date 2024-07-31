Chesterfield are back at this level for the first since 2018 and are the favourites with the bookies to be crowned champions.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe has had a look through the squads and put together his predicted table….
1. Doncaster Rovers - 1st
Why? I think Grant McCann is an under-rated manager and should be higher up the football pyramid. He won League One with Hull City just three years ago so he knows how to win a title. Marquee signing Billy Sharp is 38 but he still knows where the back of the net is and has five promotions on his CV. They've also managed to keep star man Luke Molyneux and they've added Joe Sbarra from Solihull Moors which is a shrewd bit of business. All of that, plus the fact they know the division well from last year and will have fire in their bellies from losing to Crewe in the play-off semi-final, makes them my tip for top spot.Photo: Ed Sykes
2. Port Vale - 2nd
Why? Darren Moore is another manager who should be operating above League Two level, having won promotion to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday just over 12 months ago. Although he couldn't keep Vale up last season after being appointed in February, their recruitment has caught the eye with George Byers, Ben Heneghan, Jayden Stockley and 22-goal striker Lorent Tolaj from Aldershot Town all joining. Moore plays a style of football which means they probably won't lose many games and Vale Park will be a tough place to go.Photo: Pete Norton
3. Chesterfield - 3rd
Why? Because of four-time title-winning manager Paul Cook, who has won League Two twice, including once with the Spireites before. Their recruitment has strengthened them, particularly at the back with Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gordon. However, they will be without newbie striker Paddy Madden for a while with a calf injury which is a big shame. The Blues did most of their business in May and still do need to add more quality to certain positions but you sense they might have their eyes on targets who aren't available just yet but might be later. The club as a whole is pulling in the same direction and there is a feelgood factor and momentum from last season. The only sticking point could be that they haven't played in this league since 2018.Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Carlisle United - 4th
Why? Paul Simpson has been promoted from this league with Carlisle twice before. They came straight back down from League One last season, finishing rock-bottom, winning just seven matches, but they have freshened-up all areas including a backline which conceded 81 goals. Towering former Wrexham defender Aaron Hayden has returned to Brunton Park, as has experienced striker Charlie Wyke, who should have no problems scoring in this division.Photo: Stu Forster
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.