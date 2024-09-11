'Our club' - Paul Cook speaks passionately about his 'love' for Chesterfield

Paul Cook has spoken passionately above his love for the Spireites.

The 57-year-old, now in his second spell at the club, became the first Chesterfield manager to win two league titles when he guided them to the National League crown and promotion back to the EFL last season.

With other managers around the country losing their jobs after just a handful of games, Cook is happy to be at a stable club which is moving forward.

He told the DT: “One of the big things at our club that I really enjoy is that there is no unhappiness. Lads come in and train really hard, we have got really good young players, we have got energy, and we have got senior players. At the minute we are a club that seems to be in a good place and long may it continue.

Paul Cook with the National League trophy. Picture: Tina Jenner

"I watch what goes on in football, the madness in football management, what better place could I be? Somewhere where I absolutely love the people I work for, I love the town, I love the supporters and I love the players.

"Outside our club you see some of the madness that goes on and I just feel sorry for managers and coaches now because it is not fair. It is not right, the timescales being put on people to deliver success, but that seems to be what football wants. I find it really sad but there you go.”

Chesterfield are currently the second favourites to win League Two behind Doncaster Rovers. They have made a good start with some excellent performances which should have resulted in more points.

Giving his view on the season, Cook continued: "This year is going to be a big year for us in terms of we are back in the league. We are going to new stadiums for our supporters, I feel that we are fresh and we are new. Where can we finish in the league table at the moment, who knows? I think there is a much of a muchness about the league. I think the top end teams are not going to be greatly better than the mid-table teams. I do think there may be a few teams in the division, both financially and on the pitch, who will struggle because of depth of squad. For us, we are excited. Let’s see what the season brings.”

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday away at Port Vale.