The seventh-placed Spireites host the Cards on the final day of the season this Sunday.

A win or a draw will be enough for Town to guarantee a top seven finish and a shot at promotion.

They could also finish sixth but they would need to win, Grimsby Town to lose and there to be a four-goal swing.

But a defeat against Woking and a win for Dagenham and Redbridge at home to Wrexham would mean Chesterfield would miss out altogether.

The Blues have lost their last three so the starting line-up is a big talking point ahead of the weekend. Here’s the XI our reporter Liam Norcliffe would pick...

1. Scott Loach - GK The experienced stopper will be hoping for a clean sheet after going nine games without one.

2. Tyrone Williams - RCB He has started all of the last six games. He was one of only a couple of players to come away with any credit from the defeat to Torquay.

3. Gavin Gunning - CB The skipper did not have his best game last time out but he still has plenty of credit in the bank. He will be needed in such a big game.

4. Jamie Grimes - LCB Grimes or Maguire? I've gone for Grimes because Woking are a big, physical side so I think he strength and height will be needed.