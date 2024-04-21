Chesterfield ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead.Chesterfield ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead.
Our best pics of Chesterfield fans enjoying the champions ending life in the National League with victory

Spireites ended life in the National League with a 3-2 win at home to Maidenhead.
But they had to wait for an 89th minute winner from Ollie Banks after the visitors had shown great spirit to level from 2-0 down.

The win was a fitting to way to end Chesterfield’s journey in the National League and a weekend of celebrations.

If you were there then you may well have made it into this gallery?

