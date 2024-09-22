Chesterfield fans watched their side held to another home draw.Chesterfield fans watched their side held to another home draw.
Our best fans pictures of Chesterfield watching their side held to another home draw

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
It was another home draw for Spireites after they were left frustrated by Cheltenham.

Town took the lead through Dilan Markanday in the first half before Arkell Jude-Boyd levelled for Cheltenham.

Our match photographer Jason Chadwick was on hand to capture just some of the fans in the stands. Take a look and see who you know.

Get full reaction, and the latest Spireites news, here.

1. Chesterfield 1 Cheltenham 1

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Chesterfield 1 Cheltenham 1

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Chesterfield 1 Cheltenham 1

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Chesterfield 1 Cheltenham 1

Photo: Jason Chadwick

