News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Our best fans pictures from Chesterfield's draw with Rochdale

Chesterfield were held to a 2-2 draw by Rochdale at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT

They saw a two goal lead disappear against a battling Dale, but it is still one point nearer to promotion, with Spireites now holding a 20 point cushion.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick was on hand to capture just some of the fans who were at the game yesterday.

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot yourself, or someone you know.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale.

1.

Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale.

2. Spireites 2 Rochdale 2

Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale.

3. Spireites 2 Rochdale 2

Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale.

4. Spireites 2 Rochdale 2

Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RochdaleChesterfieldSpireites