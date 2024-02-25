They saw a two goal lead disappear against a battling Dale, but it is still one point nearer to promotion, with Spireites now holding a 20 point cushion.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick was on hand to capture just some of the fans who were at the game yesterday.

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot yourself, or someone you know.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

1 . Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Spireites 2 Rochdale 2 Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Spireites 2 Rochdale 2 Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Spireites 2 Rochdale 2 Chesterfield fans watch the entertaining 2-2 draw with Rochdale. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales