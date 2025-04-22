Chesterfield rescued a stoppage-time point against Bradford to leave them still in the hunt for a play-off spot.Chesterfield rescued a stoppage-time point against Bradford to leave them still in the hunt for a play-off spot.
Our best fans pictures as Chesterfield keep their play-off dream alive against Bradford City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:07 BST
Spireites fans saw their side stage a brilliant comeback against Bradford to keep the play-off dream alive.

Goals from Bobby Pointon, Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison gave third-placed Bradford a 3-1 lead, but Will Grigg pulled one back before Liam Mandeville levelled in stoppage-time.

Spireites now trail seventh-placed Grimsby by three points with two gamea to go – with relegated Morecambe coming to town this weekend.

Here are just some of the fans who saw Spireites battle back. Take a look and see who you know.

You can get the latest Spireites news each day on our website.

1. Spireites 3 Bradford 3

2. Spireites 3 Bradford 3

3. Spireites 3 Bradford 3

4. Spireites 3 Bradford 3

