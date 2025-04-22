Goals from Bobby Pointon, Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison gave third-placed Bradford a 3-1 lead, but Will Grigg pulled one back before Liam Mandeville levelled in stoppage-time.
Spireites now trail seventh-placed Grimsby by three points with two gamea to go – with relegated Morecambe coming to town this weekend.
Here are just some of the fans who saw Spireites battle back. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Spireites 3 Bradford 3
Chesterfield rescued a stoppage-time point against Bradford to leave them still in the hunt for a play-off spot. Photo: Tina Jenner
