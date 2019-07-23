Opposition insight: Ravel Morrison could make Sheffield United debut with Chris Wilder expected to send strong side to Chesterfield

Chesterfield's Proact Stadium could be the setting for Ravel Morrison's first action in Sheffield United colours tonight.

Chris Wilder is thought to be bringing a strong outfit to face his good pal John Sheridan's Spireites, in the second Proact friendly of the summer, in front of what could be a 6,000-plus crowd.

United fans have snapped up enough tickets to fill the North Stand and the vast majority of the East Stand.

They have yet to see new Blades signing and former Manchester United, West Ham and Lazio man Morrison in friendlies due to a heel problem.

But The Sheffield Star's Danny Hall says the 26-year-old might well be given some minutes tonight.

"Ravel Morrison could make his Blades debut, which is certainly one to keep an eye on," he said.

"He's had a bit of a chequered past, let's say, but impressed with his attitude and his ability when on a short trial with the Blades and was handed an initial one-year deal, with the option to extend it if he does well.

"He's missed the first three friendlies with an injury, but could be ready for Tuesday.

"Callum Robinson should feature, as will new record signing Lys Mousset."

Wilder is preparing the Blades for their first season back in the Premier League and tonight's friendly is another chance to improve his squad's match fitness.

A number of players might even last the full 90.

Hall said: "Expect a strong side, with something close to his first-choice XI on the opening day (new signings permitting) playing most of the game, as they continue to step up their pre-season preparations.

"After giving most players 45 minutes in the first two games, that was stepped up to 60 and so a few more should complete the game against the Spireites.

"Expect Simon Moore to start in goal again, despite the fact he's unlikely to begin the season as first-choice 'keeper - United still expect that to be Dean Henderson, despite negotiations over his loan return from Man U dragging on longer than they'd have liked."

Although there are plenty of new faces in the Sheffield United squad since the last time they appeared at the Proact, two summers ago, the way they go about things on the pitch hasn't altered.

Wilder has stuck to his guns with the tactics that earned him two promotions at Bramall Lane.

"As for style of football, business as usual for United despite the step-up in level," said Hall.

"Wilder will stick to his 3-5-2 formation, with centre-halves tasked with overlapping and getting forward.

"Not expecting too many kids to feature, although Regan Slater could get an outing in midfield - he's very highly rated by the coaching staff and has featured quite a bit in pre-season so far, although a few new signings between now and August 10 will push him down the pecking order somewhat."