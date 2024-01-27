Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
A second consecutive clean sheet and his ninth of the season. He wasn't forced into any meaningful saves but he was off his line quick to mop up, got good distance on his kicks and took the pressure off with some catches from balls into the box. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Returned to the starting line-up after injury and put in a steady performance. He was disciplined in his defensive duties and carried them out professionally. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tyrone Williams 8
Keeps going from strength-to-strength. He was a colosall at the back and his clearance off the line at 1-0 epitomised his performance. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Like Willliams, the skipper was also a rock. The pair kept Cardwell and Dackers quiet for large periods. Grimes was dominant in the air and his work with the ball was clean. Photo: Tina Jenner