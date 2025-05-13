One stays, one signs at Matlock

Ben Sault has signed for Matlock from Buxton.

​Matlock Town have continued their preparations for next season with the signings of one more new player and the retention of a familiar face.

​The Gladiators have swooped to make their third signing from local rivals Buxton, with versatile midfielder Ben Sault having made the move down the A6.

Sault joined the Bucks last summer from Mickleover FC, reuniting with his former manager John McGrath, and counts Boston United, Kettering Town, and Lincoln City amongst his former clubs.

The midfielder, who is capable in numerous positions and roles, has previously been described as a 'combative box-to-box midfielder with loads of energy' and adds to the arrivals of Diego DeGirolamo and Tommy Elliott from their National League North neighbours.

Matlock player/manager Adam Clayton said: “I'm really excited to have signed Ben, i see a young player with tremendous potential to really grow with us and climb through the leagues.

“You only have to watch for ten minutes to see he does everything with 100 per cent effort.

“He’s a powerful player bursting with energy and enthusiasm."

Meanwhile, midfielder Jake Thompson is the latest of last season’s squad to have agreed terms to remain with the club.

Thompson joined the Gladiators in early October from Hyde United and played 27 times, scoring twice.

Clayton added: “I'm really happy to get Thommo confirmed.

“Thommo can play in a variety of positions within the way we are going to play. He’s a powerful runner with the ball and has quality in possession.

“When Thommo is on it, he’s unplayable, and I'm looking forward to trying to get that out of him on a more consistent basis."

Meanwhile, the Gladiators should discover which of the three Northern Premier League Division One leagues they are being placed into over the coming days.

Theoreticallty, given Matlock’s central location, they could be placed in any one of the West, Midlands or East divisions.

But it is expected they will be put in the East division, which also includes Belper Town, particularly given the departures from that league of the likes of Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC.