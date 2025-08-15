Matt Dibley-Dias.

Chesterfield have received mixed injury news ahead of Saturday’s clash against Bristol Rovers.

The Spireites have started the season with two wins and successive clean sheets in the league before losing to rivals Mansfield Town on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will be aiming to bounce back and they will go top of the table with a victory in the lunchtime kick-off before the 3pm games start. They host a Rovers side who were relegated from League One last season but are one of the favourites to go straight back up despite losing all of their first three matches in all competitions.

The result against the Stags was not the only disappointment, with summer signing Luke Butterfield breaking a metatarsal in his foot on his debut as a second-half substitute.

"Luke is not good, probably six to eight weeks out,” Paul Cook told the DT. “I think it is a broken metatarsal which might require a little bit of surgery which is a big blow for Luke. He is a really good player. Coming into training in the summer he was clearly up to the level, clearly up to the standard. It is an area of the pitch where we are very strong. We are lucky in the central area that we have got great options.”

Fellow new arrival and central midfielder, Matt Dibley-Dias, on loan from Fulham, made his first start for Chesterfield against Mansfield and was playing well before he hobbled off with a swollen ankle before half-time. However, the 21-year-old is not expected to be out for too long.

"Dibley-Dias probably won’t make Bristol Rovers tomorrow but he is not going to be out for any length of time,” Cook added.

Meanwhile, John Fleck, who missed the start of the campaign with a cracked rib, is expected to be available for selection this weekend.