One goal and a half in net in dramatic seven-goal thriller - eventful night for former Chesterfield defender
The versatile full-back was a popular figure at the Spireites across two seasons between 2020 and 2022, winning the Player of the Year award in 2021, before he suffered a serious knee injury and was later let go. In total, he made 40 appearances during the Blues’ National League days.
And he certainly had a night to remember on his return to Derbyshire, with Carline scoring and having to go in net for a half, as his Brackley Town side edged a 4-3 classic at Alfreton.
Brackley actually went behind before Carline’s finish put them 2-1 up. They added a third in the first-half before goalkeeper Jonny Maxted was sent off just before the break. With no keeper on the bench, it was Carline who wore the gloves for the second-half, helping his team to a dramatic away victory despite the hosts fighting back to 3-3 before the 10-man visitors scored a 90th minute winner.
On Carline going in net, Brackley manager Gavin Cowen said: “He certainly grew into it and he had the courage to go and do it.”
The win takes Brackley up to sixth in the National League North table and only three points off the top, while Alfreton are 11th and two points off the play-offs.
