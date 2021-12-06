'Once in a generation tie' - excited Chesterfield fans and players react to drawing Chelsea in FA Cup

The Spireites will head to Stamford Bridge in January where they will face one of the richest and best teams in the world.

Here’s how supporters and the players have been saying about the draw…

FANS

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Loach kept a clean sheet in the last round against Salford City.

@BenSportsStory: “Chesterfield Football Club are going to take on the champions of Europe. A once in a generation tie, and the kind of draw that never comes our way. Delighted doesn’t cut it. See you all at Stamford Bridge.”

@JoshMarsh95: “Thiago Silva won't know what's hit him when he sees Kabongo running at him.”

@spireitelviv: “I saw Chesterfield on Ukrainian TV for the first time (FA Cup highlights) and I hope our TV will show the game against Chelsea, this time live. We always have annoying TV advertising saying that Chelsea is "the dream team". Well, now they have to prove it against mighty Spireites.”

@cfchistory_com: “I'm chucking another tenner into the frost covers appeal, to make sure the replay isn't called off.”

@benaramsdale: “On a serious note, if Asante is back fully fit for Chelsea away I make Chesterfield favourites.”

@Lesley_CFC: “From sitting on the steps at Forest Green crying that our league status had gone…. To 4years travelling all over the country to absolute hellholes… This @ChesterfieldFC draw is for every single one of us… My club for life.”

@mattlockrhodes: “The 97 FA Cup final we should have had.”

PLAYERS

@S1goalkeeping (Scott Loach): “I honestly don’t think they will fancy it what a draw!!!”

@Jeffking034: “The world champions away.”