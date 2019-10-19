On the whistle report: Notts County 2-1 Belper Town - FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Belper Town's FA Cup adventure ended at the fourth qualifying round stage at Meadow Lane, with National League side Notts County coming from behind to win 2-1.

The Nailers' noisy 1,700 supporters were in dreamland when Danny Gordon curled in a spectacular opener on 12 minutes from fully 20 yards.

But Notts gradually found a foothold in the tie and levelled on 29 minutes when Enzio Boldewijn cut in from the right and finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Belper keeper Ryan Musslewhite performed heroics at times to keep Notts at bay but he could do nothing to stop Kyle Wootton's winner on 75 minutes.

A flowing move which involved Sean Shields and Regan Booty saw the latter provide a defence-splitting pass for Wootton to apply the finish.

The visitors from the BetVictor NPL South-East threw everything at their hosts late on but couldn't find a goal to take the tie to a replay.

Following the match, Belper boss Grant Black said: "The lads make us proud every week.

"We said to them if they do everything they can to get a result out of the game and it doesn't happen then at least we can sleep well tonight.

"Everyone who has been to the game today will see the efforts the lads put in to take it so close against a team like this.

"We've got a level-headed group and we respected Notts County.

"It's 11v11, the same size pitch every week and so on and so on. They didn't need to be fazed by it and they weren't.

"We possibly switched off for 10 minutes where tired minds got the best of us - but it was an unbelievable performance from our lads.

"The following of 1,700 at this level is remarkable and we hope this cup run has made a lot of memories for them and today adds to that for them to cherish.

"Hopefully we can give them many more days out and we thank them for their support. It was incredible to see from the touchline."

And added: "They've made a great block the keeper's made an unbelievable save at the end. Sometimes you just need that bit of luck. For us to be competing with Notts County in the final minutes of the game to take it to a replay says everything really."

Magpies: Slocombe, McCrory, Turner, Doyle (c), Dennis (Thomas 80), Boldewijn, Rawlinson, Wootton, Booty, Kelly-Evans, Shields (Tyson 80). Subs: Fitzsimons, Rose, Bakayogo, Brindley, Osborne.

Nailers: Musslewhite, Bryant (Milner 80), Clark, Bertram, South (c), Watt, Robson (Waldram 73), Ridley (Wright 64), Peterson, Gordon, Curtis. Subs: Pugh, Kozluk, Dawes, Thompson.

Goals: Boldewijn 29, Wootton 75 (Notts); Gordon 12 (Belper).

Bookings: Tyson 86 (Notts); Watt 35, Robson 41 (Belper).

Referee: Martin Woods.

Attendance: 5,729 (1,718).