James Berry.

Chesterfield will be without James Berry once again this weekend.

The 24-year-old re-signed for the Spireites this summer on loan from Wycombe Wanderers, who he joined in January for a fee after impressing in the first-half of the season. But the wideman found minutes hard to come by and he is now back at the Blues.

He had been expected to have made his ‘second debut’ for Town by now, with previous games against Harrogate Town and Crawley Town thought to have been targets for him, but he is still yet to appear in the blue of Chesterfield.

Berry shared a picture on his Instagram this weekend with the caption ‘back soon’ with the ‘fingers crossed’ emoji.

Speaking ahead of the match against MK Dons, first-team coach Gary Roberts, said: “James won’t be ready. He is on the training pitch. He is working hard. He has just got to tick a few more things before we get him on the pitch. We will possibly try and get a bounce game on the training ground next week and hopefully he can get involved in that but he won’t be involved tomorrow.”

Chesterfield will also definitely be without Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot), who are both injured. In more positive news, Dylan Duffy, who missed out against Crewe and Walsall with a cyst on his knee, is edging closer to returning. The winger has started the season with two goals and three assists.

“He is doing really well,” Roberts told the DT. “He is a bit of a nightmare for the physios because he wants to get out there right now and play! We have just got to be a little bit careful. It is a bit of a strange injury which does not come up often. He won’t be a million miles away. He is desperate to get back on the pitch because he is in such good form. He won’t be long away.”

Next opponents MK Dons, managed by Paul Warne, are the favourites to win the League Two title but they have lost their last two games.

Roberts added: “They have got a really good team. On paper, they have signed some really strong players, big names. I don’t think they have really clicked yet because they have had a couple of injuries. We have seen quite a bit of them. On their day they are a really good team. They have had a couple of bad results. They are one of the favourites for the league and with an experienced manager like Paul they will come here fired up.”