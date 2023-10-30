Miguel Freckleton’s tough first-half against Kidderminster Harriers will stand him in good stead for the future.

The left-back, on loan from Sheffield United, started ahead of in-form Branden Horton, which raised a few eyebrows. And although he found it difficult in the first 45 at Aggborough, coach Danny Webb believes he will be better for it.

On the decision to start Freckleton over Horton, Webb told the DT: "I think there are a lot of parts to that.

"With Ryan Colclough, we felt that we could almost leave him to it on the left wing.

Miguel Freckleton. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"I thought Frecks, as the game went on, showed why we really like him, why we brought him to the club on loan. He defended really well, defended long balls, tackled really well.

"Like most of the lads in the first-half, he wasn’t quite at the races, and Kidderminster were. But when lads come on loan, it is part of their development. With all due respect to Migs, he didn’t get that sort of exposure in the under-23s at Sheffied United, he didn’t get that sort of crowd coming to watch you away from home at Wealdstone or at Yeovil. So that first-half would have been great for his development. But what a performance he put in in the second-half.”

Another talking point from the team selection was the goalkeeper position, with Ryan Boot keeping his place despite Harry Tyrer being fit and available after a back problem.

On that decision, Webb said: “Tough one. It certainly was not an easy decision.

"We have got two excellent goalies. I think the gaffer made the point that he has always been a loyal manager. That doesn’t mean that Ryan Boot stays in until the end of the season if we don’t lose.

"As I said in pre-season, the importance of having a number one who comes in as a number two initially, is for days like this.

"One maybe is slightly ahead of the other, that is for us to know, but they have both got hope that they can play a part in this successful season.