Dilan Markanday is available for selection for Chesterfield’s league clash at home to Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites in sixth host the 20th-placed side on Saturday and Paul Cook’s men will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Markanday did not play against Horsham in the FA Cup last weekend because his parent club Blackburn Rovers did not give Town permission to play him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn’s decision sparked fears among the Spireites fanbase that he could be recalled from his season-long loan. Rovers enter the FA Cup third round in January and if he had played against Horsham then he would have been cup-tied.

Dilan Markanday.

The attacker has scored five goals and has impressed and there is no doubt that the Blues will want to keep him. There was no mention of a recall clause when Markanday joined Chesterfield but they are quite common nowadays.

Fellow loan players Max Thompson, Devan Tanton Harvey Araujo and Jenson Metcalfe were all given the green light from their parent clubs to play in the FA Cup.

Blackburn, managed by former Birmingham City boss John Eustance, are currently 10th in the Championship, three points off the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the DT if Chesterfield had received any reassurances from Blackburn that he won’t be recalled, Cook said: “They are not topics of conversation that I get involved in. Everything is going smoothly at our club, we have got lads on loan, they have all got different sorts of agreements within their contracts and it is what it is. Dilan is available for the game tomorrow and we are delighted to have him.”