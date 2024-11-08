On-loan Blackburn Rovers man available for Chesterfield again for visit of Accrington Stanley
The Spireites in sixth host the 20th-placed side on Saturday and Paul Cook’s men will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.
Markanday did not play against Horsham in the FA Cup last weekend because his parent club Blackburn Rovers did not give Town permission to play him.
Blackburn’s decision sparked fears among the Spireites fanbase that he could be recalled from his season-long loan. Rovers enter the FA Cup third round in January and if he had played against Horsham then he would have been cup-tied.
The attacker has scored five goals and has impressed and there is no doubt that the Blues will want to keep him. There was no mention of a recall clause when Markanday joined Chesterfield but they are quite common nowadays.
Fellow loan players Max Thompson, Devan Tanton Harvey Araujo and Jenson Metcalfe were all given the green light from their parent clubs to play in the FA Cup.
Blackburn, managed by former Birmingham City boss John Eustance, are currently 10th in the Championship, three points off the play-offs.
When asked by the DT if Chesterfield had received any reassurances from Blackburn that he won’t be recalled, Cook said: “They are not topics of conversation that I get involved in. Everything is going smoothly at our club, we have got lads on loan, they have all got different sorts of agreements within their contracts and it is what it is. Dilan is available for the game tomorrow and we are delighted to have him.”