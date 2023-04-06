News you can trust since 1855
On-loan Arsenal midfielder still has 'big part' to play at Chesterfield after being left out

Tim Akinola still has a ‘big part’ to play in Chesterfield’s season, says coach Danny Webb.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
The Nigerian midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, has not been involved in the matchday squad for the last four games after starting the previous three matches.

But the 21-year-old has simply been left out because of the form of others.

“No injury,” Webb told the DT.

“It is tough because I know he is a favourite with a lot of the supporters.

“He is an all-action player. He is energetic, wears his heart on his sleeve out on the pitch and gives his all.

“To say he has not been involved shows how well the others have been doing and what a good squad we have got.”

Webb pointed out that a few other regular starters this season have also missed out recently which shows the strength in depth they have got.

He explained: “He has not been the only one (to be left out). Both left-backs, Brandon (Horton) and Bailey (Clements), have almost taken it in turns to be on the bench or not at all. Shecks (Ryheem Sheckleford) has done really well and then sometimes found himself not on the bench. Tyrone (Williams), what a player he has been for us. And a few others who I have not mentioned.

“Sadly for Tim he has just missed the cut in terms of making the bench but it is nothing he hasn’t done, nothing to do with attitude or application, or even ability. It (the subs) is a real discussion now because of the quality and the different changes we can make.

“I am sure he will play a big part in the run-in whatever that is.”

