The Latics were relegated from League Two on Saturday after a 2-1 home defeat to Salford City, a match which was halted with 14 minutes remaining after fans ran on the pitch to protest at the current ownership of the club.

Relegation ends Oldham’s 116 years as a Football League club and they become the first team to drop from the Premier League to the National League.

Sheridan returned for his sixth stint in charge of the Boundary Park club in January and although results did improve it was not enough for them to avoid the drop.

John Sheridan.

But Sheridan, who does have experience of non-league with Chesterfield, is to be offered a new deal.

In a statement the Latics said: “The Oldham Athletic board of directors is devastated at the club's relegation. The issues that have led to this point go back years but the buck stops with the board and relegation represents a total failure.

“The plan for next season starts now. The objective is clear, promotion and a return to the EFL. Our budget will be unchanged due to EFL parachute payments and we want to start preparations now.

“Key to that is keeping the manager. John Sheridan did the best he could in a short amount of time. With backing and preparation, we think he will get this club promoted back to the EFL, which is where it belongs. In the following days, we will meet with John to agree on a new contract with him.”

The statement continued: “The club's owner remains committed to selling the club. There is a clear process in place for interested parties. Each bidder has been asked to sign an NDA and provide proof of funds. Conversations with those qualified bidders are ongoing and will continue.

“Whilst appreciating the huge upset and disappointment to fans we urge everyone to continue to support the club in these difficult times.