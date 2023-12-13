Oldham Athletic receive punishment after pitch invasion against Chesterfield
James Norwood scored a last-gasp equaliser to make it 1-1 at the SMH Group Stadium on August 19. As he celebrated, some Oldham supporters left the stand behind the net and ran onto the pitch. Spireites goalkeeper Harry Tyrer was knocked to the floor in the aftermath. The goal was controversial because Mike Fondop was in an offside position and in the eye-line of Tyrer before Norwood pounced to slide in. But because of the scenes the full-time whistle was blown straight away and there was no opportunity for the officials to have a discussion.
Back in August the match had been billed as a clash between the two favourites for the title, but while the Spireites are flying high at the top of the league, the Latics are 23 points behind in 10th.
The FA said Oldham breached rule E21:
- It is alleged that Oldham Athletic FC failed to ensure that spectators and/or its supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending the match and do not:
- • use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper and/or violent and/or threatening and/or abusive and/or provocative; and/or
- throw missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects at or on to the pitch; and/or
- encroach on to the pitch or commit any form of pitch incursion.
Bizarrely, the Latics denied the charge but the case was proven and they have been fined £5,000 and received a warning.