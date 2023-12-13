Oldham Athletic receive punishment after pitch invasion against Chesterfield

James Norwood scored a last-gasp equaliser to make it 1-1 at the SMH Group Stadium on August 19. As he celebrated, some Oldham supporters left the stand behind the net and ran onto the pitch. Spireites goalkeeper Harry Tyrer was knocked to the floor in the aftermath. The goal was controversial because Mike Fondop was in an offside position and in the eye-line of Tyrer before Norwood pounced to slide in. But because of the scenes the full-time whistle was blown straight away and there was no opportunity for the officials to have a discussion.