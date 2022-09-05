Oldham Athletic player hospitalised after 'vicious assault' in car park after Chesterfield match
An Oldham Athletic player was the victim of a ‘vicious assault’ after Saturday’s match against Chesterfield.
The Latics say Hallam Hope, 28, was attacked in the staff car park and suffered ‘serious injuries’ which required ‘hospital treatment.’
Police are investigating the matter.
“Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening,” the Latics said in a statement.
“The assault took place in the staff car park following the game against Chesterfield.
"Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.
“The matter has been reported to the police and we have provided CCTV footage in relation to the incident.
“Whilst the investigation is continuing Oldham Athletic will make no further comment on the incident.
The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”
Hope played 90 minutes at Boundary Park as the Spireites won 2-0.