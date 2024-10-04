Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oldham Athletic manager Micky Mellon says he is ‘delighted’ to sign Kane Drummond on loan from Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has joined the Latics, who are currently sixth in the National League, on loan until January 5.

Drummond signed for Town in the summer from Macclesfield and Mellon has revealed he was an admirer of him back then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to get him, I wanted him in the summer, he’s a player I really like,” he explained.

Oldham Athletic manager Micky Mellon.

“We spoke to Chesterfield and they want him to get minutes and continue his development. Paul Cook is an old mate of mine so I’m thankful for their trust.

“I know the supporters will love the attributes he brings and we’ll look forward to using him and his qualities to help this club move forward.

“It’s a real positive signing, he can play in wide areas and he play up-front. He’s blessed with pace and work rate, the fans will love him so I’m delighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drummond, 23, who came through the Liverpool academy and has also played for Warrington Rylands. He signed a one-year deal at Chesterfield with an option to extend.

He started against Cheltenham Town in the league last month but his minutes were likely to be limited following the return of Will Grigg and Paddy Madden from injury.

On signing for Oldham, he said: “I’m delighted to sign, this is a challenge I’m really looking forward to and I can’t wait to get going.

“The move came about quite quickly, I spoke to the gaffer on Monday and was sold on the project here instantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to play football, get minutes under my belt and help this team achieve success which it deserves.

“I’m really excited to work under Micky, his experience speaks volumes. I like the way he plays and I feel it suits my game really well.”