Oldham Athletic boss reveals he tried to sign striker in summer before Chesterfield move - but now he's got his man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The striker has joined the Latics, who are currently sixth in the National League, on loan until January 5.
Drummond signed for Town in the summer from Macclesfield and Mellon has revealed he was an admirer of him back then.
“I’m delighted to get him, I wanted him in the summer, he’s a player I really like,” he explained.
“We spoke to Chesterfield and they want him to get minutes and continue his development. Paul Cook is an old mate of mine so I’m thankful for their trust.
“I know the supporters will love the attributes he brings and we’ll look forward to using him and his qualities to help this club move forward.
“It’s a real positive signing, he can play in wide areas and he play up-front. He’s blessed with pace and work rate, the fans will love him so I’m delighted.”
Drummond, 23, who came through the Liverpool academy and has also played for Warrington Rylands. He signed a one-year deal at Chesterfield with an option to extend.
He started against Cheltenham Town in the league last month but his minutes were likely to be limited following the return of Will Grigg and Paddy Madden from injury.
On signing for Oldham, he said: “I’m delighted to sign, this is a challenge I’m really looking forward to and I can’t wait to get going.
“The move came about quite quickly, I spoke to the gaffer on Monday and was sold on the project here instantly.
“I want to play football, get minutes under my belt and help this team achieve success which it deserves.
“I’m really excited to work under Micky, his experience speaks volumes. I like the way he plays and I feel it suits my game really well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.