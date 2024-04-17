The good times are making their way back after this season’s promotion and the prospect of an exciting season ahead.

And we’ve got plenty covered including FA Cup games at Salford, Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon.

There are also snaps from games against Gillingham, FC Halifax Town, Preston, Chorley and Grimsby, plus pictures of fans on the terraces in a bygone era of football.

We’d love to see your pics of away days with Spireites. Send your pics to [email protected]

1 . Chelsea v Chesterfield Fans make their way towards the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield v Macclesfield Town - 30 Sep 2000 Fans on the terraces of the old 'Recreation Ground' during the Nationwide League Division Three match between Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dressed for the occasion A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014. Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales