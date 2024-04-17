Chesterfield fans soak up the spring sunshine during the Coca-Cola League One match between Brentford and Chesterfield at Griffin Park. The fortunes of both clubs has been very different since that day.Chesterfield fans soak up the spring sunshine during the Coca-Cola League One match between Brentford and Chesterfield at Griffin Park. The fortunes of both clubs has been very different since that day.
Old stadiums, better times and some great memories: Here's 22 retro pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their side

This Spireites fans gallery takes a look back at some great times supporting the team.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 08:05 BST

The good times are making their way back after this season’s promotion and the prospect of an exciting season ahead.

And we’ve got plenty covered including FA Cup games at Salford, Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon.

There are also snaps from games against Gillingham, FC Halifax Town, Preston, Chorley and Grimsby, plus pictures of fans on the terraces in a bygone era of football.

Fans make their way towards the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022.

1. Chelsea v Chesterfield

Fans make their way towards the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Fans on the terraces of the old 'Recreation Ground' during the Nationwide League Division Three match between Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town.

2. Chesterfield v Macclesfield Town - 30 Sep 2000

Fans on the terraces of the old 'Recreation Ground' during the Nationwide League Division Three match between Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town. Photo: Getty Images

A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014.

3. Dressed for the occasion

A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014. Photo: Ben Hoskins

A young Chesterfield fan enjoys his day at Wembley for Chesterfield v Peterborough United.

4. Chesterfield v Peterborough United

A young Chesterfield fan enjoys his day at Wembley for Chesterfield v Peterborough United. Photo: Michael Regan:f

