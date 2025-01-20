Off-form Belper Town slip to heavy defeat against Ossett as title hopes are hit

Louis Keenan is shown the red-card in a moment which saw the game turn against Belper. Pic: Mike Smith

Belper Town suffered another embarrassing home defeat inside a week, handing the initiative back to Cleethorpes and Emley.

Leading scorer Harry Draper was welcomed back into the starting line up having served a two-match suspension, but even his presence couldn’t inspire Belper to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Many will point to the game’s turning point in the 40th minute when a hotly disputed penalty award changed the face of the contest, but it would be unwise to offer this up as an excuse because it was simply a below par performance.

When Belper play like this it seems unfathomable how they have remained at the top of the table, but every now and then they go through a spell of invincibility only to throw the good work away with inexplicably poor performances such as this one against fourth bottom Ossett.

Ossett convert a first half penalty.

The first fifteen minutes belonged entirely to Belper as they won corner after corner although the only effort of note came from Ben Rhodes who fired over an opportunist effort in the 10th minute.

Eddie Church had a snapshot for the visitors that went over the top then Harry Draper and Rhodes had efforts just wide in the 21st and 23rd minutes, respectively. Ben Tweed brought the first save out of Kieran Preston soon afterwards then the crucial turning point arrived in the 40th minute.

Louis Keenan was adjudged to have handled the ball in what could best be described as a melee close to the penalty spot, and despite his vehement denials, the referee awarded a penalty kick and then sent the Belper defender off.

Joseph Crosby tucked the spot kick just inside the post to give the visitors a shock lead, but in truth, the response from the hosts albeit a man down was disappointing.

Celebrations for Ossett on an afternoon to forget for Belper Town. Pic: Mike Smith.

Tavonga Kureya came closest to a quick leveller with a shot that was destined for the inside of the far post, but Aleks Petrovic came from nowhere to touch the ball around the upright.

Petrovic did his bit to preserve Ossett’s lead in the 51st minute with another good save to deny Curtis Burrows, but within a minute Will Caligen struck the outside of the post for Ossett with a 20-yard effort.

The Belper response lacked any of the intensity seen against North Ferriby in the previous game, and a drifting header from Draper on 63 minutes was all the Nailers could muster.

Belper had to push on for an equaliser which left gaps at the back which Ossett exploited ruthlessly. Lewis Stevens, who had only just come on to the field nodded the ball in from close range to extend their lead in the 65th minute.

It was a bad afternoon for Belper Town. Pic: Mike Smith.

Belper lacked inspiration and ideas when it came to their attacking effort and looked a beaten team before Ossett grabbed their third goal in the 82nd minute.

Josh Askew was allowed to run with the ball far too long before feeding it through to Crosby unmarked on the right, and he struck the ball hard enough to creep under Preston and into the net.