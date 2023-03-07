Chesterfield beat Southend United 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 8

Two saves in the first-half, one a routine stop from Powell but the second from Bridge was really smart because it came through a crowd of bodies and he did well to keep his eye on it. Beaten one-on-one by Cardwell after the break but commanded his area nicely in the latter stages to help Town see out the game.

Ryheem Sheckleford 8

Quite possibly his best performance in a Chesterfield shirt. A really strong all-round display. Calm in possession, tracked runners in behind, made interceptions and joined in attacks. Hardly put a foot wrong.

Tyrone Williams 8

A composed outing for the centre-back who was strong in all his defensive work. Made some good interceptions and was strong in the challenge.

Jamie Grimes 8

A clean display from the skipper. He cut-out the mistakes, kept it simple and defended the box really well.

Laurence Maguire 8

Scored his first goal in almost a year when he headed in Mandeville’s corner on 14 minutes. That spurred him on for more goals and he got on the end of more balls in the box. Cool in possession and picked out some clever passes into midfield, including a lofted one down the channel which sent Colclough on his way for a free-flowing counter-attack.

Darren Oldaker 7

Pushed the ball out intelligently and didn’t shirk the physical work.

Tim Akinola 8

Much more like his old self with his pressing and hustling the opposition. Did a lot of good defensive work. One crunching tackle in the first-half summed his performance up.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Had some nice moments here and there and came close with a deflected strike. Subbed off on the hour-mark.

Liam Mandeville 8

My man of the match. He was everywhere. Covered every blade of grass. An assist for the opener and his set-pieces were excellent. He was a nuisance and created more openings. At the heart of everything.

Ryan Colclough 8

A menace down the left throughout the first-half as he had the beating off his marker. Capped a good showing with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box to make it 0-2. Three goals in three games for him now. Subbed off with 10 to go.

Paul McCallum 7

Came closest to scoring when his header from Mandeville’s cross hit the crossbar. Did the dirty work up top before being replaced with 20 to go.

Andrew Dallas 7

Replaced Uchegbulam on the hour and showed glimpses of his pace, trickery and direct running.

Joe Quigley 6

Came on for McCallum for the last 20.

Ollie Banks N/A