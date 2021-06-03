Ian Burchnall, left, manager of Notts County.

The two teams go into the game at Meadow Lane in similar form having both collected 13 points from their last six matches.

However, the Spireites won their final fixture at Halifax to clinch a top seven spot, while Notts lost at Bromley.

Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Burchnall said: “I always said that the key for us was to build momentum towards the end of the season but Chesterfield have done very much the same so we should not underestimate the momentum that they have.

"They won last week and they will come with that so we understand that.

"I think it is two teams who have been in good form, two teams with good players and two teams who are probably going to attack the game.”

Notts hope to have key man Jake Reeves back who has been struggling with a badly bruised heel.

But Burchnall said he was ‘quite confident’ that the midfielder would be fit for the weekend.

The match (4pm KO) will be televised by BT Sport.

Only a limited number of tickets went on sale to home fans and they have all sold out.

County finished one point and one place better off than Town.

Both sides recorded a victory against each other this season.

“It is a massive game,” Burchnall added.

“These are the kind of games you want to be a part of.

“We wanted to be in the play-offs so we could have these kinds of games and occasions.

“They (Chesterfield) play forwards quite quickly, dynamically.

“They play for territory really.

“I saw the home game back and some of their more recent games and they have a lot of weapons with long throws and set-pieces and they certainly like to break rhythm of play.

“They have some quality in there, they have some good players, they are obviously a threat.