Paul Cook on the touchline against Notts County.

Elisha Sam gave the visitors the lead in the first-half with a sublime finish.

But two goals from Laurence Maguire, including a scrambled effort with four minutes remaining, and an Akwasi Asante penalty, sealed a superb win for the Blues at a rocking Technique Stadium.

"I thought we were excellent from start to finish,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"The manager has just said in the office that even in his period before that this is one of, if not the best, Tuesday night experience he has had which is a big statement considering the times he has had here before and the success he has had.

"The fans played a massive part in that, they did not turn on us when we went one-nil down.

"We got in at half-time, regrouped, and what a second-half performance. The boys should be very proud of themselves.

"At half-time we said stick with it and improve the decision-making.

"We were a little bit open for their goal and I think that has been the manager’s main message since he came in.

"It (Sam’s goal) is a good finish and after that you are thinking how are the boys going to react. I think two or three or lads who were off it were completely on it in the second-half and that helped us complete the turnaround.

"Credit to the players not just for their skill but their efforts, the tracking back, a lot of them are still playing through knocks and pains and they are doing it for the shirt.

"Tonight was great because we did not have many players to choose from and they were absolutely fantastic.”

The victory keeps Chesterfield second but cuts the gap to leaders Stockport County to three points.

Alex Whittle was forced off injured in the first-half with a slight groin strain.

Tom Denton (ankle) was not involved but could be back for the weekend.

Joe Quigley replaced the injured Whittle but was taken off in the second-half.

"It is a tough one,” Webb said.

"It is always hard to sub a sub.