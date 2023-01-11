League One Pompey are searching for a new boss after sacking Danny Cowley earlier this month.

Williams, who has led the Magpies to the top of the National League after losing just once in 27 games, is the third favourite for the Portsmouth job behind Liam Manning and Chris Wilder.

Third-placed Chesterfield are 13 points behind Notts but have four games in hand and play them at the Technique in the next league game on January 21.

Notts County manager Luke Williams.

When asked about the speculation after Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw against Boreham Wood, Williams told the Nottingham Post: "I am very happy, I am disappointed tonight but this club is incredible and is now a huge part of my life.

"I have not spoken to anybody or had any contact from any other clubs.

"I don't see any reason why anything would happen, I haven't done anything. I have been here for a few months and I haven't achieved anything.”