Notts County boss comments on being linked with Portsmouth job
Notts County manager Luke Williams has commented on speculation linking him with the vacancy at Portsmouth.
League One Pompey are searching for a new boss after sacking Danny Cowley earlier this month.
Williams, who has led the Magpies to the top of the National League after losing just once in 27 games, is the third favourite for the Portsmouth job behind Liam Manning and Chris Wilder.
Third-placed Chesterfield are 13 points behind Notts but have four games in hand and play them at the Technique in the next league game on January 21.
When asked about the speculation after Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw against Boreham Wood, Williams told the Nottingham Post: "I am very happy, I am disappointed tonight but this club is incredible and is now a huge part of my life.
"I have not spoken to anybody or had any contact from any other clubs.
"I don't see any reason why anything would happen, I haven't done anything. I have been here for a few months and I haven't achieved anything.”
He added: "I still have a lot to prove to the fans still and I am in a wonderful club that I respect the position I am in and I should not take that for granted at all and I have a lot to be grateful for and a lot to repay people."