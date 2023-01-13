News you can trust since 1855
Former Doncaster Rovers' man John Bostock, now a mainstay of Notts County's promotion-seeking side is rated as the most valuable player in the National League.

Notts County, Barnet, York City, Wrexham and Oldham Athletic players push out Chesterfield stars in National League's most valuable XI

This is the most valuable side the National League can field, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

It features a numbers of players from York City, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Wrexham and is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

But, despite being third in the table and still in the title race, there is no room for any Chesterfield players in the starting XI.

Take a look at this side and have your say on how good it would be if it was a real team.

1. Blondy Nna Noukeu (Southend United)

Position: Keeper Value: £150,000

Photo: James Chance

2. Richard Brindley (Notts County)

Position: Right-back Value: £100,000

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic)

Position: Central-defender Value: £150,000

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United)

Position: Central-defender Value: £200,000

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

