This is the most valuable side the National League can field, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk

It features a numbers of players from York City, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Wrexham and is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

But, despite being third in the table and still in the title race, there is no room for any Chesterfield players in the starting XI.

Take a look at this side and have your say on how good it would be if it was a real team.

1. Blondy Nna Noukeu (Southend United) Position: Keeper Value: £150,000 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Richard Brindley (Notts County) Position: Right-back Value: £100,000 Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic) Position: Central-defender Value: £150,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United) Position: Central-defender Value: £200,000 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales