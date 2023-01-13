Notts County, Barnet, York City, Wrexham and Oldham Athletic players push out Chesterfield stars in National League's most valuable XI
This is the most valuable side the National League can field, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk
It features a numbers of players from York City, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Wrexham and is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation.
But, despite being third in the table and still in the title race, there is no room for any Chesterfield players in the starting XI.
Take a look at this side and have your say on how good it would be if it was a real team.
