Nottinghamshire non-league outfit reveals pre-season fixture against Chesterfield XI

A Chesterfield side will visit East Midlands Counties League outfit Clipstone this summer for a pre-season friendly.

The Cobras, who finished 18th in their 20-team division last season, have confirmed the fixture will take place on Friday 26th July at the Lido Ground.

Clipstone are managed by former Town midfielder Dave Hoole.

It's likely that the Spireites will send an academy team, with the senior side in action the next day against Burton at the Proact.

But some of the club's new development squad may also get a run out.

The 2019/20 National League season is due to kick off on the weekend of 3rd August.

Chesterfield will learn their fixtures on 3rd July.