'Not my beef' - Andy Woodman 'frustrated' at refereeing decisions in Chesterfield defeat as Bromley boss is sent off
‘Frustrated’ Bromley boss Andy Woodman, who was sent off, said his team were worthy of at least a draw against Chesterfield.
The Ravens fell to a 3-2 defeat against the Spireites in a match which saw Woodman sent off and his defender Omar Sowunmi shown a red card after the full-time whistle after a big melee.
Adam Marriott scored twice for Bromley but it was not enough to secure any points.
“I thought we were excellent, I thought we were really good today,” Woodman said.
"We showed every quality that I expect my team to have.
"We played football at the right times.
"I thought we had some really big moments.
"I thought we were good for at least a point.
"But some moments went against us and some of those moments were out of our hands and that frustrates me a little bit.
“I am extremely proud of my players.”
Chesterfield took the lead through Jeff King after 13 minutes, a goal which Bromley had been working hard to prevent during training.
Woodman explained: "Chesterfield are a fantastic club, a big club, with good players. You don’t come here as Bromley Football Club and have all the ball all the time and expect it to be all roses. You have got to earn the right.
"I felt we weathered that storm-ish, and then we gave a soft goal away, which is disappointing. We have worked all week on making the wide players go down the outside. He (King) chopped in and got his soft shot away and it went in the bottom corner.”
King created the second goal and won the penalty for the third which Kabongo Tshimanga scored.
On the penalty decision, Woodman added: "I can’t really say too much about the penalty because once someone is in the box and they go over, you are in the lap of the referee then aren’t you? I can’t say whether it was or wasn’t. But I did not moan about the penalty decision, that was not my beef today.”