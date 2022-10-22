The Ravens fell to a 3-2 defeat against the Spireites in a match which saw Woodman sent off and his defender Omar Sowunmi shown a red card after the full-time whistle after a big melee.

Adam Marriott scored twice for Bromley but it was not enough to secure any points.

“I thought we were excellent, I thought we were really good today,” Woodman said.

"We showed every quality that I expect my team to have.

"We played football at the right times.

"I thought we had some really big moments.

"I thought we were good for at least a point.

"But some moments went against us and some of those moments were out of our hands and that frustrates me a little bit.

“I am extremely proud of my players.”

Chesterfield took the lead through Jeff King after 13 minutes, a goal which Bromley had been working hard to prevent during training.

Woodman explained: "Chesterfield are a fantastic club, a big club, with good players. You don’t come here as Bromley Football Club and have all the ball all the time and expect it to be all roses. You have got to earn the right.

"I felt we weathered that storm-ish, and then we gave a soft goal away, which is disappointing. We have worked all week on making the wide players go down the outside. He (King) chopped in and got his soft shot away and it went in the bottom corner.”

King created the second goal and won the penalty for the third which Kabongo Tshimanga scored.