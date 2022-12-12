The third-placed Spireites trail the Red Dragons in second by seven points ahead of the trip to the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.

A win for Paul Cook’s men would bring them closer to the title race but a defeat, combined with another win for leaders Notts County, would leave them 11 points off the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, I don’t think it is must-win,” Webb told the DT.

Chesterfield take on Wrexham on Tuesday night.

“Obviously winning is the aim, the draw is the second choice and you don’t even want to think about the third option.

“We are going there to win, but must-win? Not yet. Post-Christmas is the time when the title race starts to take real shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can win, and with our game in hand, I think the mathematics of it look very good.

“If Wrexham win and go a few more points ahead of us then that will be really disappointing. Let’s get it right, that will be really disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Notts County are charging at the minute. We might have to be the team that upsets both of them along the line. We might have to be the team that starts the blip with Wrexham."

The result could have a big say on who wins promotion comes May and there is always a bit of needle when these two sides meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think big is an understatement, I think it is huge,” Webb said.

“I think if they were 8th and we were 10th it would still be a huge game because of the size of the clubs, the history and the rivalry. So the fact it is 2nd against 3rd means it is even bigger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham have won all 13 home games in league and cup this season but Chesterfield can take belief from their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

With the league table as it is, Webb says the Spireites will be ‘slight underdogs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we probably take belief from the way we played against them last time,” Webb explained.

“I think they are the favourites because they are at home and they are above us in the league so that makes us slight underdogs from the outside but we believe we can go there and win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part to winning the game will no doubt be keeping Wrexham strikers Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin, who have bagged 30 goals between them this season, quiet. But Webb says they will not be making any special plans for the pair.

“I thought we defended well against them last time. I think we often defend better at times against a front two. Palmer is an absolute handful on the pitch and Mullin scores for fun. If we are not on our toes we will get punished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The atmosphere will be rocking and I am sure both sets of supporters can’t wait for the whistle to go.

“I think there is going to be 10,000 there, we have only got 700 tickets, which is a shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad