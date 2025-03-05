Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Colchester United on Tuesday night.Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Colchester United on Tuesday night.
'Not much joy' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Colchester United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 09:01 BST
Chesterfield’s poor form continued as they lost 1-0 at Colchester United on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Made three decent saves in the first-half and was alert to sweep up at the back. One of very few to come out of the game with much credit.

1. Ryan Boot 7

Made three decent saves in the first-half and was alert to sweep up at the back. One of very few to come out of the game with much credit. Photo: Cameron Smith

Recalled to the side, one of six changes. Had his hands full with the lively Edwards who was a bright spark throughout. Struggled with his passsing and clearances on a scrappy pitch.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 5

Recalled to the side, one of six changes. Had his hands full with the lively Edwards who was a bright spark throughout. Struggled with his passsing and clearances on a scrappy pitch. Photo: Tina Jenner

Made the most interceptions (5) and clearances (5) out of anyone else.

3. Ash Palmer 6

Made the most interceptions (5) and clearances (5) out of anyone else. Photo: Tina Jenner

Lost his marker for the winner, with Gordon heading home at the back post from a short corner. A bobbly pitch contributed with too many passes no reaching their intended target.

4. Jamie Grimes 5

Lost his marker for the winner, with Gordon heading home at the back post from a short corner. A bobbly pitch contributed with too many passes no reaching their intended target. Photo: Brian Eyre

