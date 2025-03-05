Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
Made three decent saves in the first-half and was alert to sweep up at the back. One of very few to come out of the game with much credit. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 5
Recalled to the side, one of six changes. Had his hands full with the lively Edwards who was a bright spark throughout. Struggled with his passsing and clearances on a scrappy pitch. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 6
Made the most interceptions (5) and clearances (5) out of anyone else. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 5
Lost his marker for the winner, with Gordon heading home at the back post from a short corner. A bobbly pitch contributed with too many passes no reaching their intended target. Photo: Brian Eyre
