'Not his day' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Port Vale

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Sep 2024, 20:20 BST
Chesterfield suffered their second defeat of the season as they deservedly lost 1-0 at Port Vale on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Beaten by Chislett in the 11th minute for what turned out to be the winner, but he wasn't at fault for it. Saved well from the lively Chislett again in the first 20 minutes. His distribution was off the mark today, giving the ball back to Vale a few times.

1. Ryan Boot 6

Beaten by Chislett in the 11th minute for what turned out to be the winner, but he wasn't at fault for it. Saved well from the lively Chislett again in the first 20 minutes. His distribution was off the mark today, giving the ball back to Vale a few times. Photo: Cameron Smith

Energy, fight and spirit was there but his crosses lacked a bit of quality.

2. Devan Tanton 6

Energy, fight and spirit was there but his crosses lacked a bit of quality. Photo: Tina Jenner

Had a tough battle up against the towering Stockley but he held his own. Steady overall with interceptions and clearances.

3. Tom Naylor 6

Had a tough battle up against the towering Stockley but he held his own. Steady overall with interceptions and clearances. Photo: Tina Jenner

Saw more of the ball (95 passes) than anyone else, which highlights the struggles Chesterfield had. Found his radar with his passing in the second 45 and defended counters and long balls superbly as the game went on.

4. Chey Dunkley 7

Saw more of the ball (95 passes) than anyone else, which highlights the struggles Chesterfield had. Found his radar with his passing in the second 45 and defended counters and long balls superbly as the game went on. Photo: Tina Jenner

