Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Walsall 3 v 1 Chesterfield
Michael Olakigbe in action. Picture: Tina Jenner Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Max Thompson 5
Walsall didn't have a shot on target in the first-half but Thompson had to pick the ball out of the net three times in the second 45. Looked like he was blocked off by Matt for the second goal from the corner. His protests were ignored. Was on the end of a few rockets from Cook regarding his distribution at times. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryheem Sheckleford 5
Produced some sharp pieces of defending in the first-half in tricky situations but found things tougher after the break. He was beaten in the air by Harrison for the second goal and he didn't cover himself in glory for the third, although the game was probably gone by that point. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Tyrone Williams 6
A largely strong showing from the centre-back, who produced some old school defending in the first-half, with some no-nonsense clearances and duel succcess. One or two slip-ups in the second 45 and he didn't win the first contact from the corner for Walsall's equaliser. Photo: Tina Jenner
