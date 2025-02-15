'Not at the races' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Walsall

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Feb 2025, 20:16 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 20:21 BST
Chesterfield conceded three times in the second-half as they lost 3-1 to table-toppers Walsall.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Walsall didn't have a shot on target in the first-half but Thompson had to pick the ball out of the net three times in the second 45. Looked like he was blocked off by Matt for the second goal from the corner. His protests were ignored. Was on the end of a few rockets from Cook regarding his distribution at times.

2. Max Thompson 5

Walsall didn't have a shot on target in the first-half but Thompson had to pick the ball out of the net three times in the second 45. Looked like he was blocked off by Matt for the second goal from the corner. His protests were ignored. Was on the end of a few rockets from Cook regarding his distribution at times. Photo: Tina Jenner

Produced some sharp pieces of defending in the first-half in tricky situations but found things tougher after the break. He was beaten in the air by Harrison for the second goal and he didn't cover himself in glory for the third, although the game was probably gone by that point.

3. Ryheem Sheckleford 5

Produced some sharp pieces of defending in the first-half in tricky situations but found things tougher after the break. He was beaten in the air by Harrison for the second goal and he didn't cover himself in glory for the third, although the game was probably gone by that point. Photo: Tina Jenner

A largely strong showing from the centre-back, who produced some old school defending in the first-half, with some no-nonsense clearances and duel succcess. One or two slip-ups in the second 45 and he didn't win the first contact from the corner for Walsall's equaliser.

4. Tyrone Williams 6

A largely strong showing from the centre-back, who produced some old school defending in the first-half, with some no-nonsense clearances and duel succcess. One or two slip-ups in the second 45 and he didn't win the first contact from the corner for Walsall's equaliser. Photo: Tina Jenner

