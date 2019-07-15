Norwich City youngster featuring tonight for Chesterfield at Hallam

Chesterfield will field a Norwich City youngster as a trialist tonight at Hallam

Anthony Spyrou starts the game up front alongside Scott Boden.

The Canaries are reportedly keen to get the 19-year-old, who is under contract until 2020, out on loan.

Last season he made three appearances for National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham.

Chesterfield have sent a strong squad to Sandygate tonight with all of the senior players bar Sam Wedgbury involved.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Gerrard, Maguire, Evans, Yarney, Buchanan, Weir, Smith, Weston, Trialist, Boden.