Norwich City youngster featuring tonight for Chesterfield at Hallam

Chesterfield will field a Norwich City youngster as a trialist tonight at Hallam
Anthony Spyrou starts the game up front alongside Scott Boden.
The Canaries are reportedly keen to get the 19-year-old, who is under contract until 2020, out on loan.
Last season he made three appearances for National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham.
Chesterfield have sent a strong squad to Sandygate tonight with all of the senior players bar Sam Wedgbury involved.
Chesterfield: Chesterfield: Jalal, Gerrard, Maguire, Evans, Yarney, Buchanan, Weir, Smith, Weston, Trialist, Boden.