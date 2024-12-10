Jon Brady resigned following his side’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage after four years in charge.

Page ended his illustrious playing career with a final spell at Spireites between 2008 and 2011.

He then went on make a name for himself in management by guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance on the big stage since 1958.

Page is now a 5/1 shot after seeing his odds shorten, according to Grosvenor Sport.

But former Spireites assistant manager Leam Richardson appears to be now out of the running.

He was briefly a 5/2 favourite for the post in the days immediately after Brady’s departure but has now drifted outside the top ten.

Richardson has plenty of managerial experience in his own right after spells at Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United.